Confirmed: US Navy Shot Down TWA Flight 800 - Families File Suit!

(Sept 27, 2022) The New American: "More
evidence including a whistleblower have confirmed that the U.S. Navy
did indeed shoot down TWA Flight 800 in the Atlantic as it left New
York, and the CIA and the New York Times worked to cover it up,
explained renowned investigative reporter Jack
Cashill in
this interview on Conversations
That Matter with
The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Families of the victims
have now filed a lawsuit against the government as a result of the
FOIA documents that have emerged thanks to the work of tireless
researchers. According to Cashill, this was a tragic accident by the
U.S. Navy as it was testing out new technology to shoot down planes
and missiles. Under pressure from the CIA, the FBI played a key role
in covering up the truth, and the dishonest New York Times carried
water for the cover-up, highlighting the power of the 'Deep State.' Cashill thinks Bill Clinton’s re-election was one of the major
reasons why the cover-up was so extreme. There must be
accountability, he said."
The New American - Conversations That Matter: https://thenewamerican.com/confirmed-us-navy-shot-down-twa-800-families-file-suit/
The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/
