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Confirmed: US Navy Shot Down TWA Flight 800 - Families File Suit!
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(Sept 27, 2022) The New American: "More evidence including a whistleblower have confirmed that the U.S. Navy did indeed shoot down TWA Flight 800 in the Atlantic as it left New York, and the CIA and the New York Times worked to cover it up, explained renowned investigative reporter Jack Cashill in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Families of the victims have now filed a lawsuit against the government as a result of the FOIA documents that have emerged thanks to the work of tireless researchers. According to Cashill, this was a tragic accident by the U.S. Navy as it was testing out new technology to shoot down planes and missiles. Under pressure from the CIA, the FBI played a key role in covering up the truth, and the dishonest New York Times carried water for the cover-up, highlighting the power of the 'Deep State.' Cashill thinks Bill Clinton’s re-election was one of the major reasons why the cover-up was so extreme. There must be accountability, he said."


The New American - Conversations That Matter: https://thenewamerican.com/confirmed-us-navy-shot-down-twa-800-families-file-suit/


The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/

Keywords
current eventsbill clintonpoliticscover-upfbilawsuitcianew york timesnavyalex newmanfoiajack cashilltwathe new american
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