University Galacticus – Buddhism and Channeling – Pannobhasa

Brian asks Pannobhasa for is advice on Brian joining a group of six people who channel with Eric Huysmans, the Council of 9 and Betelgeuse.
At 11:30 Pannobhasa talks about Jane Roberts and Seth and she admitted that maybe Seth was a figment of her own imagination- i.e. it doesn’t matter where wisdom comes from.
21:00 we talk about testing the spirit Betelgeuse.
Link to Seth House https://www.thesethhouse.org/
Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.
