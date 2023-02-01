University Galacticus – Buddhism and Channeling – Pannobhasa

Brian asks Pannobhasa for is advice on Brian joining a group of six people who channel with Eric Huysmans, the Council of 9 and Betelgeuse.





At 11:30 Pannobhasa talks about Jane Roberts and Seth and she admitted that maybe Seth was a figment of her own imagination- i.e. it doesn’t matter where wisdom comes from.





21:00 we talk about testing the spirit Betelgeuse.





Link to Seth House https://www.thesethhouse.org/

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.



See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/

Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/

primordial website: https://nippapanca.org

Minds page: https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/

Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA

Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.







