NEW FAKE PANDEMICS PLANNED! - Bird Flu, Marburg & Rabbit Fever? - It Doesn't Get Stupider Than This

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest plandemic hoaxes being planned for the coming year or two as psyops are launched regarding gain of function leaks while in reality, people are being sprayed like bugs, poisoned via food and water as well as injected like cattle. This is the TRUE reason we're seeing increases in illness.

While it's nice to think that RFK jr is going to come to the rescue, the idea is to get rid of a bunch of major pharmaceutical corporations under the guise of "justice" which will lead to a monopoly of one or two pharma corps left. They will eventually be taken over by the government and we will have reached the technocratic goal of on giant monopoly.

The state will be the pharma corporation, the grocery store, the bank. Everything will be on a digital ID attached to CBDCs and social credits. This is the agenda and it's blatant.

Meanwhile, they need to continue to scare us into servitude. From this "Rabbit Fever" gain of function research happening right now meant to help scientists transfer the fever to humans to the push for Marburg Virus fearmongering in places like Tanzania whose president Magafuli was murdered for kicking the WHO out as well as "Bird Flu" meant to destroy the food supply and lead to vaxxed meat.

They will stop at nothing to get their "Great Reset." It's up to all of you to reject the mainstream AND mainstream alternative narratives. Don't buy the controlled opposition. Don't fall for the psyops. Reject the system. Step outside of the centralized system. LIVE by example. Prepare now.





