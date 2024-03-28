Gang Stalker Community Spy Group Stratagem: To Suppress & Radicalize Targeted Individuals

Timothy Darrell Young B.S. Political Science ‘03, M.P.A. Master of Public Administration ’05 (University of Oregon “Double Duck”)
Former Member, Oregon State Board of Higher Education
Former, Write-In Portland State University Student Body President
Aware, American Truth-er Tortured Targeted Individual
Click: https://timothydarrellyoungbsmpa.substack.com Click: https://ourtube.co.uk/video/27686/project-camelot-timothy-darrell-young---targeted-individual?channelName=LouiseAyr
Click: https://alternativenewsvideos.com/project-camelot-with-timothy-darrell-young-targeted-individuals-the-tech-is-the-government-targeting-and-harassing-people-for-experiments-and-political-alignments/
