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Ernst Zündel - Press Conference regarding Arson Attack on Home, 1995.
Ernst Zundel Archives
Ernst Zundel Archives
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Presented here is footage of a press conference held by Ernst Zündel on May 12th, 1995.

On the 7th of May 1995, Toronto activist Ernst Zündel's residence was the target of an arson attack, resulting in $400,000 in damage and leaving much of the property in ruins. A group calling itself the Jewish Armed Resistance Movement claimed responsibility for the arson attack; according to the Toronto Sun, the group had ties to extremist organizations, including the Jewish Defense League and Israeli political party Kahane Chai. Zündel was in Vancouver at the time of the attack. Upon returning to Toronto, he held a press conference from the debris 5 days later.

The leader of the Toronto wing of the Jewish Defense League, Meir Weinstein or Meir Halevi, denied involvement in the attack; however, five days later, Weinstein and American JDL leader Irv Rubin were caught trying to break into the Zündel property, where they were apprehended by police. No charges were ever filed in the incident. Weeks after the fire, Zündel was targeted with a parcel bomb that was detonated by the Toronto Police bomb squad. The investigation into the parcel bomb attack led to charges being laid against David Barbarash, an animal rights activist based in British Columbia, but they were eventually stayed.

Zündel was consistently the target of threats and attacks before this incident and continued to be for the rest of his life.
Keywords
free speechtorontocanadaterroristarsonanarchistvancouverernst zundeljewish defense leaguejewish terroristjewish armed resistance movementkahane chaimeir weinsteinmeir halevi
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