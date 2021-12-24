We Are Winning The War! | Dr Vernon Coleman's Christmas and New Year message & the year ahead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Dr Vernon Coleman
Please note: this is a special Wednesday Review for the 22nd December 2021. In his 300th video (many of which were deleted by YouTube), retired medical doctor and international best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, traces the history of the covid fraud from its beginnings, predicts what governments will do in 2022 and explains why we are winning the war.
Mirrored https://brandnewtube.com/watch/we-are-winning-the-war_fCnQflWpiOm6uOs.html
Dr Vernon Coleman