Tucker Carlson & RFK Jr Respond to Pavel Durov, Telegram Founder's Arrest - partial episode - updates added

Tucker Carlson and RFK Jr Respond to Telegram Founder Pavel Durovs Arrest

I'm sharing this from, 'Tucker Carlson Network'.

It's a partial of the RFK, Jr. episode earlier today, August 26th.

Again here is Tucker's Tweet just after Pavel's arrest:

Pavel Durov left Russia when the government tried to control his social media company, Telegram. But in the end, it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member, that locked him away. Pavel Durov sits in a French jail tonight, a living warning to any platform owner who refuses to censor the truth at the behest of governments and intel agencies. Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world.

PS... On another part of this interview, RFK Jr. revealed that Donald Trump told him former CIA Director Mike Pompeo begged him not to release the JFK assassination files while he was in office.



Adding from Aug 27th:

Lavrov:

Lavrov stated that relations between Moscow and Paris are at their lowest point, partly due to France's position on the issue of freedom of speech, while commenting on Durov's detention. He also mentioned that Russia's note regarding access to Durov in France is under review.

Additionally, Lavrov noted that the Telegram platform is convenient and "truly secure," with Durov's detention serving as proof of this.

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin:

It's been three days since Pavel Durov was detained in France.

He is accused of failing to cooperate in matters of cyber and financial crimes on Telegram and possible complicity in them.

Pavel Durov is the creator and owner of a number of major digital products, including the Telegram messenger, which is used by more than a billion people in different countries.

This is an international platform with a serious level of information security and popularity.

Durov himself has 4 citizenships, including French. Paris uses this fact to justify the legality of his detention.

In fact, Washington is behind Durov’s arrest.

Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platforms that the US does not have influence over. However, it operates in many countries that are of interest to them.

Ahead of the US presidential elections, it is important for Biden to take control of Telegram.

For Washington, surveillance of social networks, their total censorship and subordination, including through blackmail under the guise of combating various kinds of threats, are traditional methods of political control and external influence.

Most global networks are American in origin. The White House controls them. But they cannot force Telegram to conduct pre-moderation and provide data to the State Department and the CIA.

Therefore, through France, they are trying to charge Durova with more than ten crimes, the list of articles for which is quite broad.

Durov himself never had any illusions about the US, calling it a police state. He said that the success of Silicon Valley was in the past, and that it was no longer worth doing business there. He spoke about the excessive attention of the FBI and special services to him personally and his company, and attempts to recruit Telegram employees to influence the work of the IT corporation from within.

The countries where Telegram is actively operating and developing need to understand the essence of what is happening and decide for themselves: do they want Washington to control this platform as well, or should its work not be regulated to suit the political interests of the United States.

Cynthia... They're holding him until Wednesday sometime, for 96 hours. We should know more then, if he will be released? All Pray that he will be freed!!! Our future of sharing news, knowledge, opinions, anything we want to share, anywhere freely is at stake too.







