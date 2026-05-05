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-Trump announces Project Freedom naval escorts, framed humanitarian, but author claims deliberate provocation toward Iran conflict.
-Iran proposed reopening Strait of Hormuz with concessions; administration rejected diplomacy, escalating tensions intentionally instead.
-Strait’s narrow geography and Iranian territorial claims grant Tehran significant control over maritime passage routes.
-Humanitarian narrative criticized as cover for military objectives, potentially risking civilians and provoking staged incidents.
-Author warns strategy aims to justify broader war, rejecting peace options and endangering global stability severely.
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