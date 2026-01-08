On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-must-church-be-removed

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.





We’re going through Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ, and chapter 12 is titled, “The Church Must Be Removed.”





Now, Dave, why must the church be removed? And of course, this is in the context of the 70th week of years prophesied by Daniel—that is, the final seven years prior to the return of Jesus Christ.