From Nuke PSAs to Lockdowns, & More Charges & Arrests of Patriots are Ahead | Doug Hagmann Opening Segment | The Hagmann Report 7/12/2022

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The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.
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