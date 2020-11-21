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Words From The Lord: HE COMES AT THE MIDNIGHT HOUR!! - ALL IS IN READINESS, HEAVEN WAITS FOR THE FATHER'S COMMAND!! - The Lord Says For His Children To STAY OUT Of The Violence/Riots/Uprisings!!
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118 views • November 21, 2020
Prophetic word the LORD SAYS IT'S TIME FOR YOUR JAILBREAK AT THE MIDNIGHT HOUR!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzWalMnlz0c
ALL IS IN READINESS THE HEAVENS AWAIT MY COMMAND!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSuPcLumz_k
End Times Dream" Left Behind!! Be Ready
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYEFSDnhzHY
Psalm 57 - Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ywy66aFsEQg&;feature=youtu.be
Psalm 57 - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xc_-yeD5zc4
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzWalMnlz0c
ALL IS IN READINESS THE HEAVENS AWAIT MY COMMAND!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSuPcLumz_k
End Times Dream" Left Behind!! Be Ready
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYEFSDnhzHY
Psalm 57 - Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ywy66aFsEQg&;feature=youtu.be
Psalm 57 - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xc_-yeD5zc4
_____________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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