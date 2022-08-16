CPS Trafficking For Profit CPS Caught For Prostitution And Death Of A 2 Year Old

Stew Peters Show





CPS is facilitating child abuse, while defending traffickers and destroying healthy homes.





Kara Witkowski joins the show to detail how her daughter, Sasha is being tortured by her abusive father, Tom, in plain sight.





Will CPS continue to turn a blind eye, or will the corrupt Family Courts finally pay for their actions?





Go support Kara Witkowski and her battle for Sasha: https://gofund.me/ae5d751e.





Visit Justice for James on Facebook to find more on Kara's fight:





https://www.facebook.com/106656121086457/posts/pfbid0ChdUFbbopM5cbMHVzPqKLSXVwtuhUMuhsXDQMw9cRHY9UgGwbypugvp2aS9UNNtyl/





https://rumble.com/v1g4bjj-cps-trafficking-for-profit-cps-caught-for-prostitution-and-death-of-a-2-yea.html





Here are the receipts:





https://www.stewpeters.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022.08.15-08.40-stewpeters-62faaf3e915d9.pdf





https://www.stewpeters.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022.08.15-08.40-stewpeters-62faaf3b8e8df.pdf





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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