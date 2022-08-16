CPS Trafficking For Profit CPS Caught For Prostitution And Death Of A 2 Year Old

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Stew Peters Show
CPS is facilitating child abuse, while defending traffickers and destroying healthy homes.
Kara Witkowski joins the show to detail how her daughter, Sasha is being tortured by her abusive father, Tom, in plain sight.
Will CPS continue to turn a blind eye, or will the corrupt Family Courts finally pay for their actions?
Go support Kara Witkowski and her battle for Sasha: https://gofund.me/ae5d751e.
Visit Justice for James on Facebook to find more on Kara's fight:
https://www.facebook.com/106656121086457/posts/pfbid0ChdUFbbopM5cbMHVzPqKLSXVwtuhUMuhsXDQMw9cRHY9UgGwbypugvp2aS9UNNtyl/
https://rumble.com/v1g4bjj-cps-trafficking-for-profit-cps-caught-for-prostitution-and-death-of-a-2-yea.html
Here are the receipts:
https://www.stewpeters.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022.08.15-08.40-stewpeters-62faaf3e915d9.pdf
https://www.stewpeters.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022.08.15-08.40-stewpeters-62faaf3b8e8df.pdf
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
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