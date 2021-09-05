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Vaccine Depopulation The Great Reset... OTT TV
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496 views • September 05, 2021
DEPOPULATION EVENT CIRCA 2025, R.I.P VICTIMS MAGNETO TRANFECTION NANO LIPID PARTICULATES
DEPOPULATION EVENT CIRCA 2025, R.I.P Victims, SUPER PARA Magneto Tranfection IRON OXIDE Nano Lipid Particulates ( SPIONS
New COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policies that were just announced by the President of France, Emmanuel Macon
Shawn Brooks Warns the World imminent Death approaches the Jabbed!
Quote "THOSE WHO HAVE TAKEN THE MRNA INJECTION WILL DIE WITHIN FIVE YEARS "
" DR. SHAWN BROOKS"
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
650,075 Reports
through 8.27.21
jump to browse highlighted reports
13,911
DEATHS
56,912
HOSPITALIZATIONS
76,159
URGENT CARE
103,837
OFFICE VISITS
5,752
ANAPHYLAXIS
4,832
BELL'S PALSY
1,709
Miscarriages
6217
Heart Attacks
5,222
Myocarditis/
Pericarditis
18,098
Permanently Disabled
2,870
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
14,328
Life Threatening
26,655
Severe Allergic Reaction
7,578
Shingles
DEPOPULATION EVENT CIRCA 2025, R.I.P Victims, SUPER PARA Magneto Tranfection IRON OXIDE Nano Lipid Particulates ( SPIONS
New COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policies that were just announced by the President of France, Emmanuel Macon
Shawn Brooks Warns the World imminent Death approaches the Jabbed!
Quote "THOSE WHO HAVE TAKEN THE MRNA INJECTION WILL DIE WITHIN FIVE YEARS "
" DR. SHAWN BROOKS"
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
650,075 Reports
through 8.27.21
jump to browse highlighted reports
13,911
DEATHS
56,912
HOSPITALIZATIONS
76,159
URGENT CARE
103,837
OFFICE VISITS
5,752
ANAPHYLAXIS
4,832
BELL'S PALSY
1,709
Miscarriages
6217
Heart Attacks
5,222
Myocarditis/
Pericarditis
18,098
Permanently Disabled
2,870
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
14,328
Life Threatening
26,655
Severe Allergic Reaction
7,578
Shingles
Keywords
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