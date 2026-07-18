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The Truth About THE ODYSSEY: Freedomain Movie Review
Stefan Molyneux
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Stefan and James lay out the truth about the Odyssey in this movie review by showing how the film adaptation wrecks the story with a jumbled timeline, modern slang, sloppy casting, dull visuals and monsters that act like idiots.


Sources: https://fdrurl.com/odyssey


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Keywords
warevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxtraumaguiltmovie reviewodyssey
Chapters

0:00:00Opening Impressions

0:05:04Myth Collides With Movie

0:13:06The Cyclops Problem

0:19:16Lost in the Cave

0:27:24Armored Giants and Ships

0:37:14Homecoming and Recognition

0:39:51Athena, Zendaya, and Troy

0:45:51Casting Problems Begin

0:48:31Tom Holland’s Flat Reaction

0:50:21Matt Damon’s Impossible Abs

0:52:14Homeric Backstory and Greek Decay

0:54:47Laocoön and the Trojan Horse

0:57:44Race Swaps and Anachronisms

0:59:28Return Home Feels Wrong

1:02:13Iliad and the Cost of War

1:05:25Heroes, Glory, and Loss

1:07:47Priam’s Grief and Hector

1:09:58Troy’s Fall and History

1:11:39Why the Greeks Fought

1:14:38War, Slavery, and Survival

1:16:53Greece After the War

1:19:10Siege, Speech, and Despair

1:21:35Stories Shape Civilizations

1:23:39Darker Than Greece Should Be

1:25:30No Humor in Hardship

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