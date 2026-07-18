The Truth About THE ODYSSEY: Freedomain Movie Review

Stefan and James lay out the truth about the Odyssey in this movie review by showing how the film adaptation wrecks the story with a jumbled timeline, modern slang, sloppy casting, dull visuals and monsters that act like idiots.





Sources: https://fdrurl.com/odyssey





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