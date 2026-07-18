The Truth About THE ODYSSEY: Freedomain Movie Review

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Stefan and James lay out the truth about the Odyssey in this movie review by showing how the film adaptation wrecks the story with a jumbled timeline, modern slang, sloppy casting, dull visuals and monsters that act like idiots.
Sources: https://fdrurl.com/odyssey
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0:00:00Opening Impressions
0:05:04Myth Collides With Movie
0:13:06The Cyclops Problem
0:19:16Lost in the Cave
0:27:24Armored Giants and Ships
0:37:14Homecoming and Recognition
0:39:51Athena, Zendaya, and Troy
0:45:51Casting Problems Begin
0:48:31Tom Holland’s Flat Reaction
0:50:21Matt Damon’s Impossible Abs
0:52:14Homeric Backstory and Greek Decay
0:54:47Laocoön and the Trojan Horse
0:57:44Race Swaps and Anachronisms
0:59:28Return Home Feels Wrong
1:02:13Iliad and the Cost of War
1:05:25Heroes, Glory, and Loss
1:07:47Priam’s Grief and Hector
1:09:58Troy’s Fall and History
1:11:39Why the Greeks Fought
1:14:38War, Slavery, and Survival
1:16:53Greece After the War
1:19:10Siege, Speech, and Despair
1:21:35Stories Shape Civilizations
1:23:39Darker Than Greece Should Be
1:25:30No Humor in Hardship