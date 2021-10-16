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William Shatner Issues Dire Warning of 'Coming Catastrophic Event' – FULL SHOW 10/15/21
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203 views • October 16, 2021
Start your weekend with this BOMBSHELL Friday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world where Alex Jones breaks down the real meaning behind actor William Shatner’s dire warning regarding our “fragile” planet. Meanwhile, the British government, Johns Hopkins University, and now the Taiwanese government all confirm that the vaccines are killing more than Covid! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
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