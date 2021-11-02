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042 To Feast Or Not To Feast - What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 42
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60 views • November 02, 2021
In Episode 42 we discuss three questions: Where did Cain get his wife? Should a Christian date or marry a non-Christian? The meaning of the Biblical Feasts; should we still keep the Biblical feasts?
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#BibleFeasts,#JewishFeasts,#WalterVeith
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wp...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#BibleFeasts,#JewishFeasts,#WalterVeith
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