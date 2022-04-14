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Learn How to Take Control in a Mass Shooter Situation with Brink Fidler
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53 views • April 14, 2022
Knowing how to avoid and survive conflict is an important life skill, and Brink Fidler, President of Defense Systems, is dedicated to bringing this concept to life by providing mass shooter defense training for all Americans. Brink spent 18 years in law enforcement and now delivers comprehensive intruder action training for a variety of personnel and civilians at churches, schools, nonprofits, and businesses across the country. Check out Brink’s life-saving advice on how to survive a mass shooting scenario. For example, active shooters don’t typically attempt to enter or breach locked doors, therefore, create a visual barrier and lock all doors which will strongly dissuade the shooter from entering. Brink concludes by giving expert advice that could save you and your family in the event of any emergency situation.


TAKEAWAYS

Prevention is the first step to protecting yourself and your family in case a violent event ever happens

Protect yourself by changing simple habits, like finding a second exit in every building you enter

Pre-hospital care and emergency medical training is an essential part of surviving any emergency situation

Shooters want two things: mass carnage and minimum resistance


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americagodchurchlaw enforcementdefense systemstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showemergency medical trainingmass shooter situationbrink fidler
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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