Learn How to Take Control in a Mass Shooter Situation with Brink Fidler

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TAKEAWAYS
Prevention is the first step to protecting yourself and your family in case a violent event ever happens
Protect yourself by changing simple habits, like finding a second exit in every building you enter
Pre-hospital care and emergency medical training is an essential part of surviving any emergency situation
Shooters want two things: mass carnage and minimum resistance
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