BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are We Evolving From Homo Sapien to Homo Luminous?
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
21 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • March 20, 2022
There is a theory that we are evolving from a carbon-based structure, called the Home Sapien, to a crystalline-based structure called, Homo Luminous.

Our brains don’t get bigger but start to activate latent abilities that help usher in a better world. And, there are small everyday things we can do to help speed up this activation.

---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
---------------------------------

01:00 – What is a Homo Luminous person like?
03:44 – The biggest mistake people make and how to shift it
07:01 - How to contribute your gifts in the coming new era
16:29 – How to drop all the beliefs and roles that no longer serve
20:50 – Examples of people who brought their dreams into reality
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------

Explore Your Passion worksheet
https://courses.carlarieger.com/explore-your-passion-lp/

Helio Tropez [novel]
https://goldenagetimeline.com/Book

-------------------

STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE

Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj

Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel

Subscribe to our e-list
🌠 https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/podcast
Keywords
podcastpersonal developmentlife coachingthe great resetsuccess tipscareer reinventionhomo sapienhomo luminous
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites &#8220;Alien Intelligence&#8221; Risk

Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites “Alien Intelligence” Risk

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

Belle Carter
Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Edison Reed
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy