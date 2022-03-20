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Are We Evolving From Homo Sapien to Homo Luminous?
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23 views • March 20, 2022
There is a theory that we are evolving from a carbon-based structure, called the Home Sapien, to a crystalline-based structure called, Homo Luminous.
Our brains don’t get bigger but start to activate latent abilities that help usher in a better world. And, there are small everyday things we can do to help speed up this activation.
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TOPICS COVERED:
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01:00 – What is a Homo Luminous person like?
03:44 – The biggest mistake people make and how to shift it
07:01 - How to contribute your gifts in the coming new era
16:29 – How to drop all the beliefs and roles that no longer serve
20:50 – Examples of people who brought their dreams into reality
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LINKS
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Explore Your Passion worksheet
https://courses.carlarieger.com/explore-your-passion-lp/
Helio Tropez [novel]
https://goldenagetimeline.com/Book
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Subscribe to our e-list
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Our brains don’t get bigger but start to activate latent abilities that help usher in a better world. And, there are small everyday things we can do to help speed up this activation.
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
---------------------------------
01:00 – What is a Homo Luminous person like?
03:44 – The biggest mistake people make and how to shift it
07:01 - How to contribute your gifts in the coming new era
16:29 – How to drop all the beliefs and roles that no longer serve
20:50 – Examples of people who brought their dreams into reality
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
Explore Your Passion worksheet
https://courses.carlarieger.com/explore-your-passion-lp/
Helio Tropez [novel]
https://goldenagetimeline.com/Book
-------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Subscribe to our e-list
🌠 https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/podcast
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