Overwhelming Evidence the Jab Poisoned the World

Top Experts prove beyond any doubt the jab is not safe for human use. DNA damage to the human race is a major concern as well.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Leads a Hearing on Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines: Part II

https://rumble.com/v46lqd9-rep.-marjorie-taylor-greene-leads-a-hearing-on-injuries-caused-by-covid-19-.html





2. YEN VY CHANNEL - Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/15/24 | Tucker Carlson January 15, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQCcycXgPHo&ab_channel=YENVYCHANNEL





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



