Jim Breuer, Roseanne & Mel K | Is NEWS a “Devil’s Network?” + EXPOSING Hollywood

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Part 1 - Jim Breuer, Roseanne and Mel K
Part 2 - Nan Su with Epoch Times
Part 3 - Kelly Cooper - Running for Federal House of Representatives -
Part 4 - Jeff Elston - www.AMPolicy.com
Learn More Today: www.KellyCooperArizona.com
Learn More Today At: https://www.theepochtimes.com/author-nathan-su
China’s Claim of Sovereign Rights Over Taiwan Strait Are Rejected by US and Taiwan - https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-claim-of-sovereign-rights-over-taiwan-strait-are-rejected-by-us-and-taiwan_4534380.html?slsuccess=1
China’s Xi Orders Military to Prepare for ‘Non-War’ Operations - https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-xi-orders-military-to-prepare-for-non-war-operations_4529600.html
China launched the world's first AI-operated 'mother ship,' an unmanned carrier capable of launching dozens of drones - https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-xi-orders-military-to-prepare-for-non-war-operations_4529600.html
China launched the world's first AI-operated 'mother ship,' an unmanned carrier capable of launching dozens of drones https://www.businessinsider.com/china-launches-worlds-first-ai-unmanned-drone-aircraft-carrier-2022-6
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda