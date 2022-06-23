Jim Breuer, Roseanne & Mel K | Is NEWS a “Devil’s Network?” + EXPOSING Hollywood

Support Epoch Times and The ReAwaken America Tour Today:

Subscribe link: IReadEpoch.com Your promo code: CLAY

Part 1 - Jim Breuer, Roseanne and Mel K

Part 2 - Nan Su with Epoch Times

Part 3 - Kelly Cooper - Running for Federal House of Representatives -

Part 4 - Jeff Elston - www.AMPolicy.com

Learn More Today: www.KellyCooperArizona.com

Learn More Today At: https://www.theepochtimes.com/author-nathan-su

China’s Claim of Sovereign Rights Over Taiwan Strait Are Rejected by US and Taiwan - https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-claim-of-sovereign-rights-over-taiwan-strait-are-rejected-by-us-and-taiwan_4534380.html?slsuccess=1

China’s Xi Orders Military to Prepare for ‘Non-War’ Operations - https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-xi-orders-military-to-prepare-for-non-war-operations_4529600.html

China launched the world's first AI-operated 'mother ship,' an unmanned carrier capable of launching dozens of drones - https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-xi-orders-military-to-prepare-for-non-war-operations_4529600.html

China launched the world's first AI-operated 'mother ship,' an unmanned carrier capable of launching dozens of drones https://www.businessinsider.com/china-launches-worlds-first-ai-unmanned-drone-aircraft-carrier-2022-6

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda