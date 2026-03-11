💥🇺🇸 Iraqi Resistance groups are deploying Iranian-made Hadid-110 kamikaze drones.

The jet-powered UAV reaches about 510 km/h, has a range of roughly 350 km, and carries a 30 kg warhead.

💥🇮🇱Israeli media: Dozens of explosions are heard in Haifa and the Upper Galilee

Channel 12 in Hebrew: Rockets have fallen in the Upper Galilee. Rescue forces are on their way to the scene.

Israeli Channel 12: Senior officials in Israel: There is an indication that the timing of the shooting this time is coordinated between Iran and Hezbollah.

Channel 13 in Hebrew: Hezbollah launched 100 rockets at the north within minutes.