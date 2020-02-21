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WHOA! 2020 Dem ADMITS Who REALLY Won the Dem Debate
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10 views • February 21, 2020
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Julio Rosas from Town Hall reports, Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer told CNN on Thursday none of his fellow rivals won Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas because President Trump was the true victor.

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https://youtu.be/OQXjqJGTgNk

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