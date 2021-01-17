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SGT REPORT - DEEP STATE: THEY WANT YOUR CHILDREN TOO!
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321 views • January 17, 2021
SGT REPORT - DEEP STATE: THEY WANT YOUR CHILDREN TOO!
Mark and Terri Stemann; Mary Flynn (General Mike Flynn's sister) join me to discuss a real life horror story. Make no mistake about it, the enemies of humanity want to take your freedom first, then they want to take your kids.
Mark and Terri Stemann; Mary Flynn (General Mike Flynn's sister) join me to discuss a real life horror story. Make no mistake about it, the enemies of humanity want to take your freedom first, then they want to take your kids.
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