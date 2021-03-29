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93-year-old woman talks about how this is very much like the Holocaust.
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93-year-old woman talks about how this is very much like the Holocaust.

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#TheHolocaust

Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany, The Holocaust
Keywords
adolf hitlernazi germanythe holocaust
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