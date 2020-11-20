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Need to Know The Fetzer Report Episode 69 - 19 November 2020
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10 views • November 20, 2020
Need to Know Episode 69 (19 November 2020) with David Scorpio & Carl Herman. Sidney Powell confirms the Dominion Servers were confiscated in Germany. Atty Lin Wood says Deep State going down. Jew York Times libels Trump as a criminal. Trump states he won election, will belly up $3 million for partial Wisconsin recount. Zuckerberg- funded “safe elections” project funnels money into Georgia runoff. Over half of Republicans believe election rigged and Trump won. The Great Reset entering the Overton Window. Jew York Times claims Great Reset is a conspiracy. Republicans 27-0 in 2020 tossup races. COVID-19 the ploy to user in Commie Takeover of the USA? Newsome parties mask-free like a Boss. Pelosi again?!? AOC in the crosshairs.
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