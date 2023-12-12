Terence Mckenna: We're going to be tested to the limits! This is what it's like when a species prepares to depart for the stars

"This is what it's like when a species prepares to depart for the stars. You don't depart for the stars under calm and orderly conditions; it's a fire in a madhouse, and that's what we have, the fire in the madhouse at the end of time. This is what it's like when a species prepares to move on to the next dimension. The entire destiny of all life on the planet is tied up in this; we are not acting for ourselves, or from ourselves; we happen to be the point species on a transformation that will affect every living organism on this planet at its conclusion."
