Real Deal Report "Total Recall & China's World Order" (Cold War Remix)

Real Deal Report Starring Dean Ryan and Kristen Meghan ft. Guests TJ (RDM Politico) and Peggy Hall of the TheHealthyAmerican.org -

In this episode the Real Deal team gets an update on everything California Recall Election from Peggy Hall who's on the ground with the latest on alleged Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Later Real Deal Media Politico "TJ" Joins Dean and his sister Kristen Meghan for a deep look into Treason committed by Gen. Milley and the Military Movement by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) + Much more

Catch the best of the Real Deal Media Original shows on Brighteon.TV Weeknights 7pm ET





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