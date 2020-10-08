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Former Democrat reacts to Michelle Obama's anti-Trump ad
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76 views • October 08, 2020
Self-proclaimed former Democrat, noted political commentator and founder of the 'Walk Away' campaign Brandon Straka comments exclusively on former First Lady Michelle Obama's latest Biden 2020-promoting appeal to voters, and the 'anti-Trump' vibes that do not sit well with him. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
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