Nancy Liu’s Possible Orb Sighting with Vancouver CSETI, Aug. 1st, 2025

Nancy Liu’s possible orb sighting at Vancouver CSETI CE-5 Field Trip in Coquitlam RC River Park, on Pipeline Rd. Her sighting was on Aug. 1st, 10:10 pm in Coquitlam, BC lead by CSETI Rep. Terry Tibando.





Perhaps the brightest impression is at second 44 but there are four similar to it.





The still photos and more of a description of this event is posted at the Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Meetup website at: https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/events/310242490/?eventOrigin=group_events_list .





Total group of 11 in a circle, including Canada’s most famous ufologist, Grant Cameron, who recently moved into the area. This video is of this encounter. The Co-Organizer of the Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Meetup group, Nancy Liu, can’t remember if she started with her cell phone camera 0% zoomed out. In the video you can see that she zoomed in closer to film the object. Nancy filmed this with a 2016 Huawei cell phone.





It is important to know that this happened during Dr. Steven Greer’s recorded guided meditation. You can hear Dr. Greer, in the video. Nancy was meditating with her eyes closed, in a lotus position. As she was concentrating on Dr. Greer’s serene words, she felt an energy on the back of her head. She then raised both her arms straight out and up at a 30 degree angle, leaning back. Then, she turned around from the inner circle, sitting on her folding wooden chair, and saw a white orb (maybe?) and it pulsated for a few seconds, went off, then went back on again. Then, Nancy reached down to the ground by her right foot and got her cell phone out of her bag. She turned it on and you can see what she filmed in the 57 second video.





She felt an energy connection and she did not alert the others of her sighting because she felt, at that time, that such an act might break the energy connection. Brian Ruhe, our Meetup Organizer had his eyes open, as best he remembers. He did not see the possible orb because it was behind him and Nancy, as they were sitting side-by-side. Brian turned to his left to see Nancy, and Grant Cameron was sitting on the other side of Nancy. Brian saw Nancy turned away from the group, not meditating and holding her phone and his first thought was, “Nancy is being rude, disrespecting the sacred space of our mediation circle, going on her phone again, as she habitually does.” Brian had no idea that Nancy was filming something happening live, at that moment.





When the meditation was over, about five minutes later, Terry spoke and asked the group if they had sensed anything. Lisa, who is a known psychic, spoke first about feeling invisible Grey alien beings, behind her. Then, Nancy spoke and showed us all her new video and then Brian and the others realized that she had had a genuine sighting.





Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Organizer, Brian Ruhe consulted with Terry Tibando for his expertise and their edited email thread is in the comments, below this video.