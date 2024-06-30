Paradigm Shift Absolute Mayhem and The Changing of The Ages | Babylon Burning #13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt and John are back to discuss the full picture of the current social order and where we are going, and where we should try to go during this volatile time of absolute mayhem and chaos! We discuss the layers of the ET manipulators and to step off the wheel of Samara while bringing Earth with you
Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more: