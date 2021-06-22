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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 06-22
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20 views • June 22, 2021
A group of House Republicans wants to know how many billions of dollars in American taxpayer money President Bien is diverting from United States citizens to provide border crossers with hotel rooms and transportation into the U.S. Folks, money that we paid taxes on is being used to get the illegal invaders into our country and settled. It is sad only one group of representatives want to know about this!
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