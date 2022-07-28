Stew Peters Full Show Big Pharma Henchmen Launch ATTACK on Christians

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Rachel Maddow, ADL & Big Pharma Henchmen Launch ATTACK on Christians, Hospital Colludes w/CPS. Mark Bishofsky joins to talk about the supremacy that the RINO’s are trying to establish to keep their incumbency in office.
Guess what day it is?!
That’s right, it’s WEDNESDAY and Dr. Jane Ruby is back with a brand new Q & A!
Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab Social, joins to talk about how important it is to fight back and get OFF the sidelines of politics & culture!
Megan Sias had her son taken away by CPS after the hospital he was staying in, LIED about the scratches in his throat TRULY caused by the wrong sized breathing tube.