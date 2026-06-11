China's Brain Chip Approved: A Game Changer or Pandora's Box?

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-China approved commercial NEO brain chip for paralysis treatment, entering mass production after successful clinical trials.
-Developed by Tsinghua University and Neuracle, NEO captures neural signals without penetrating brain tissue.
-Neuralink's N1 remains experimental, requiring cortical penetration, potentially increasing risks versus China's approach.
-Experts warn brain chips raise concerns about privacy, hacking, surveillance, neural data ownership.
-Brain-computer interface market is expected to expand significantly, fueling human-AI integration debates worldwide.
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