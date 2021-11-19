© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THEY ARE MAKING A KILLING - KILLING THE KIDS - Don't turn away, watch this sad story!
Follow
4
Share
Report
728 views • November 19, 2021
I get severely angry watching this and seeing all the injures ad deaths that are being ignored! It makes my blood boil! We cannot put this to one side, this is GENOCIDE! Protect the kids at all costs!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.