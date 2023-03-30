Trannies & Hate Crime

Trans Killer
* Our leaders are ignoring the real issues.
* Why are they hiding the Nashville TN shooter’s manifesto?
* We are witnessing the rise of trans violence.
* The trans movement is targeting Christians.
* This will continue — and it will gather speed because the more they are revealed, the more they double down.
* They can never admit they are wrong because they believe they are gods with the power to control nature.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-garland-lying-motive-nashville-school-shooting-hasnt-identified
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 March 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.