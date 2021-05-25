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What have we done to deserve this!!!
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20 views • May 25, 2021
A world of uncertainty that knows no limits and the constant threat of all that we have held to be true.
We have done everything to deserve this.
It is not a time of heartache, but a time of jubilation.
www.inspiresphere.org
We have done everything to deserve this.
It is not a time of heartache, but a time of jubilation.
www.inspiresphere.org
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