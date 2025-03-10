BrightLearn - Uncovering Property Tax Fraud in America, an interview with Mitch Vexler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode delves into the investigative findings of Mitch Vexler, a 35-year builder and developer, who uncovers a widespread pattern of fraudulent property valuations across multiple U.S. counties, leading to significant financial burdens on homeowners and potentially threatening the national economy, as he prepares to challenge the system through legal action and advocates for a radical reform in property taxation.
