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MUST WATCH VIDEO EXPLAINING THE EFFECTS OF THE COVID ‘VACCINES’ IN YOUR BODY!
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386 views • September 16, 2021
Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS. - According to Dr Charles Hoffe the moderna shot contains 40 trillion mRNA molecules. Only 25% of the mRNA remain in your arm the rest picked up by your lymphatic system then transported around the body to different organs.
Telegram: https://t.me/covid19vaccinevictims
Telegram: https://t.me/covid19vaccinevictims
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