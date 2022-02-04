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Disappointing Heroes
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50 views • February 04, 2022
Disappointing Heroes mentions a couple of rock icons with disappointing views on the nature of things.
This is an enjoyable video even though, in the end, my choices may disappoint you!
Still join me on this ride praising freedom, peace and justice … and good health too.
I mention a video involving Ted Nugent that you can watch here: https://banned.video/watch?id=61f87aa60aadb82fe83f1cb2
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
This is an enjoyable video even though, in the end, my choices may disappoint you!
Still join me on this ride praising freedom, peace and justice … and good health too.
I mention a video involving Ted Nugent that you can watch here: https://banned.video/watch?id=61f87aa60aadb82fe83f1cb2
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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