BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silver Update: Shortages, high prices, and long lines, if it's available at all
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
142 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 1 day ago

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals at https://kepm.com/grow


DO NOT be fooled by the current low prices. It is all a manipulated game by the big banks. Ignore the mainstream media telling you this is a top.


In reality, it is a huge opportunity for you to buy. Your last opportunity.


Be glad they are still manipulating it down as it means you can still buy it at super low prices.


This will not last long and when it goes up, it will be too late. You won’t be able to catch it.


All around the world vaults are being emptied, there are long lines outside coin brokers, and people everywhere are scrambling to get whatever metals they can get their hands on. UK, Australia, Germany, Vietnam, China, Singapore, S. Africa….


The US Dollar (and the other fiat currencies) are collapsing and the last to know are Americans. Pay attention to what’s going on overseas - it is coming here very soon.


Silver (and gold) is your opportunity to create generational wealth. Pay off debts, buy land, farms, houses… have resources to help your community. Have resources to create your dreams. Have resources to build our future in the way we want (versus the plans the Global Cabal has).


We are in full blown collapse now. It is obvious even to the normies. Next week all hell is going to break loose with the SNAP payments stoppage.


Take your preps to the next level. Owning some precious metals is one important part.


Go to a local coin shop, pawn shop, or jewelry maker (your best options) and if you want to deal with a broker (especially important for larger purchases), I recommend Kirk Elliott at https://kepm.com/grow

Keywords
silverhowmuch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy