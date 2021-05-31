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WILL THE SHOT KILL PUBERTY - DR SHERRI TENPENNY.
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134 views • May 31, 2021
THE ELITE PEDOS WOULD LOVE FOR THE ARRESTED DEVELOPEMENT OF THE CHILDREN!!!
My thinking is yes. They don't want boys and girls to become men and women. They want us to die off. The sooner the better... ~ Jim Crenshaw
My thinking is yes. They don't want boys and girls to become men and women. They want us to die off. The sooner the better... ~ Jim Crenshaw
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