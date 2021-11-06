BOOSTERS COULD MEAN REGULAR INJECTIONS ARE PART OF YOUR LIFE FOREVER ~ THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT

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On February 17, 2021, presentations were made by multiple scientists who concluded that: 1) deaths after vaccination are unacceptable, 2) the risk of death occurring within a few days of injection is greater than the risks of acquiring COVID-19 and succumbing to the disease, 3) the risk of hospitalization for myocarditis (heart damage) after vaccination is greater than that of contracting COVID-19 and later becoming hospitalized for respiratory failure.
Inarguably, the three outcomes to avoid with either choice are 1) death, 2) hospitalization, and 3) permanent disability.
What we are witnessing is that many Americans have made their choice and would rather risk a COVID-19 hospitalization than immediate death or injury with vaccination. Following the theme of pharmacovigilance, we have a special guest on this show: Dr. Jessica Rose has a BSc in Applied Mathematics and completed her MSc in Immunology at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada. She completed her Ph.D. in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology. She made a compelling presentation to the US FDA at the September 17, 2021 hearings that historians will record as seminal.
So let’s get real, let’s get loud, on America Out Loud Talk Radio, this is The McCullough Report!
The McCullough Report: Sat/Sun 2 PM ET Encore 7 PM – Internationally recognized Dr. Peter A. McCullough, known for his iconic views on the state of medical truth in America and around the globe, pierces through the thin veil of mainstream media stories that skirt the major issues and provide no tractable basis for durable insight. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa.
– https://rumble.com/vn00ns-dr-joseph-fraiman-data-needed-on-risk-vs-benefit-of-covid-vaccines.html
– https://rumble.com/vn03gm-steve-kirsch-covid-vaccine-deaths-greater-than-lives-saved.html
– https://rumble.com/vn04e8-fda-testimony-of-david-wiseman-phd-evidence-for-boosters-is-weak-safety-dat.html
– https://rumble.com/vn04xe-fda-testimony-of-peter-doshi-phd-we-are-in-the-dark-on-safety-of-boosters..html
– https://rumble.com/vn06vo-fda-testimony-of-kim-witczak-covid-vaccines-when-is-enough-enough.html
– https://rumble.com/vn0862-fda-testimony-of-paul-alexander-phd-we-urgently-need-improved-covid-vaccine.html
Source / Listen / Download mp3 & Subscribe: https://www.americaoutloud.com/boosters-could-mean-regular-injections-are-part-of-your-life-forever/