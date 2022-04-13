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Ukraine War Propaganda Pure Anti-Russia Hate Ukrainian Ad Calls For Killing Russian Troops
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52 views • April 13, 2022
Ukraine War Propaganda Pure Anti-Russia Hate Ukrainian Ad Calls For Killing Russian Troops
SouthFront
https://southfront.org/the-propaganda-machine-from-isis-to-ukraine-always-the-same-story/
The Propaganda Machine: From ISIS To Ukraine Always The Same Story
RT
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/Nebojsa_1204:e
Pure hate | Ukrainian advert calls for killing Russian troops
SouthFront
https://southfront.org/the-propaganda-machine-from-isis-to-ukraine-always-the-same-story/
The Propaganda Machine: From ISIS To Ukraine Always The Same Story
RT
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/Nebojsa_1204:e
Pure hate | Ukrainian advert calls for killing Russian troops
Keywords
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