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The Beast System Script: Robots, Oil Takedown & Free Speech Ban | Episode 480
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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The Beast System Script: Robots, Oil Takedown & Free Speech Ban | Episode 480Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

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The Beast System Script: Robots, Oil Takedown & Free Speech Ban | Episode 480

This week’s episode breaks down a massive, coordinated takedown happening on multiple fronts.

• Melania Trump walks behind a humanoid robot at a White House event — sending a clear message that AI is being positioned as the real leader.

• TSA chaos and worker shortages lead to AI robots being tested at airports to “help” travelers (while collecting data).

• Fortune Magazine quietly reports the U.S. government is insolvent.

• Oil refineries and ports are burning in Texas and Russia while food supply sites (Nebraska grazing land, Iowa egg farm) are also hit by fires.

• Free speech is under attack, with calls to monitor and censor podcasters.

• The push for digital payments, digital ID, and programmable money is accelerating — including plans to eliminate cash at gas pumps in Mexico.

Is it all to a scripted playbook: collapse the old system (oil, cash, borders, manufacturing), create chaos and fear, then roll out AI surveillance, social credit, and total control. This smells like the setup for the mark of the beast system and that we don’t actually need oil the way we’re told — suppressed technologies like water-powered cars (Stanley Meyer) have existed for decades.


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false flagciawarworld war 3oilchristian newstrump liesseal 3
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