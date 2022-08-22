WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 07FEB22 - Plane Tail Strikes Runway

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/BbGiV9BGqIc
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #152
Links to sources:
Plane Tail Strikes Runway - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj9JC...
Flying In Formation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WTwb...
Low Pass - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_KxB...
Emergency Landing In Field - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omr1A...
Flying Through Smoke - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDUwS...
Fast And Low - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrdBN...
Train - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Plane Disappears - https://www.youtube.com/oregonaviation5
Active Volcano - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O6PT...
Flying Close To The Ground - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Dur8...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet