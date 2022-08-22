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WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 07FEB22 - Plane Tail Strikes Runway
Delacabra
Delacabra
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204 views • August 22, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION

https://youtu.be/BbGiV9BGqIc

This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #152

Links to sources:

Plane Tail Strikes Runway - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj9JC...

Flying In Formation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WTwb...

Low Pass - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_KxB...

Emergency Landing In Field - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omr1A...

Flying Through Smoke - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDUwS...

Fast And Low - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrdBN...

Train - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...

Plane Disappears - https://www.youtube.com/oregonaviation5

Active Volcano - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O6PT...

Flying Close To The Ground - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Dur8...

This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet

Keywords
us navyus air forceaviationairplaneplane crashfunny momentspilot errorpilot mistakeairplane accidentsairplane stuntsdangerous landingweekly dose of aviationaviation memesaviation compilationbest of aviationfunny videos compilationfunny videos failspilot failslucaaswdoafunny aviation videosfunny tik tokairplane fail
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Privacy Policy