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Emergency Acts, COG - Dark Journalist analysis, part II
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10 views • February 23, 2022
Part II
In the USA, the last stronghold for the Free World, here is some information to be aware of from DJ, Dark Journalist, Daniel Listz: https://darkjournalist.com/
We have three excerpts from DJ’s video: https://youtu.be/YUv6S-az-wI
These deal with the plan and COG (Continuity of Government), which was put in place in 1982 in the USA.
What happens when to puppet leaders should they fail their global puppeteer masters in their attempt for a global take over? We the People of the world had better find out!
Second it is not political, but the GOP is the safer bet right now for a chance to keep the Constitution and be able to fight for Our Rights. What DJ has for you next is a Serious Wake Up Call!
Third, this is much more serious than most people care to believe: the next excerpt should send a chill up the spine of every freedom loving American and members of the Human Race. Listen to the names and all this information is verifiable.
Prepare for attacks, these people have gone too far to pull back now! Yes We The People of the U.S. and The World have to win this thing!
Link to full video if we caught your interest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUv6S-az-wI&;list=PLKav072MsMji6Evj7iLY-6wkh4TfWpw7q&index=2
***
See FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
In the USA, the last stronghold for the Free World, here is some information to be aware of from DJ, Dark Journalist, Daniel Listz: https://darkjournalist.com/
We have three excerpts from DJ’s video: https://youtu.be/YUv6S-az-wI
These deal with the plan and COG (Continuity of Government), which was put in place in 1982 in the USA.
What happens when to puppet leaders should they fail their global puppeteer masters in their attempt for a global take over? We the People of the world had better find out!
Second it is not political, but the GOP is the safer bet right now for a chance to keep the Constitution and be able to fight for Our Rights. What DJ has for you next is a Serious Wake Up Call!
Third, this is much more serious than most people care to believe: the next excerpt should send a chill up the spine of every freedom loving American and members of the Human Race. Listen to the names and all this information is verifiable.
Prepare for attacks, these people have gone too far to pull back now! Yes We The People of the U.S. and The World have to win this thing!
Link to full video if we caught your interest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUv6S-az-wI&;list=PLKav072MsMji6Evj7iLY-6wkh4TfWpw7q&index=2
***
See FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
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