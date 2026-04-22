Bright Videos News, Apr 22, 2026 - David Wilcock's Mysterious Death, Matt Bracken on War, and SPLC Indicted by DOJ

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- Indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) (0:11)
- Selective Justice and Political Agendas (6:43)
- Trump's Narcissism and Political Strategy (9:06)
- Global Energy Crisis and Economic Impact (25:28)
- Preparation and Survival Strategies (28:52)
- David Wilcock's Death and Conspiracy Theories (34:19)
- Exotic Energy Technology and Future Prospects (47:15)
- Spiritual Awakening and Dimensional Shift (1:01:07)
- Global Depression and Economic Collapse (1:19:04)
- Preparation and Resilience (1:19:56)
- Global Energy Crisis and Its Implications (1:20:25)
- Historical and Economic Parallels (1:23:35)
- Geopolitical Tensions and Negotiations (1:25:05)
- Historical Precedents and Legal Consequences (1:27:49)
- Military Actions and Their Impact (1:34:23)
- Naval Strategy and Global Implications (1:43:05)
- Economic and Political Consequences (1:47:16)
- Personal Reflections and Historical Analogies (1:47:50)
- Final Thoughts and Future Prospects (1:48:06)
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