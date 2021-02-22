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New Jerusalem and Earth's Hidden DESTINY | Templar Earth Guardians and the Ancient COSMIC Rituals
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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29 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin

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◄Originally posted on 11/12/2020 to Patreon►

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

V75 Privy Coins: https://www.coinnews.net/2020/11/05/2020-w-american-eagle-coins-carry-v75-privy-mark-for-end-of-wwii/

Veni Vidi Vidi Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni,_vidi,_vici

Vini Vici "Psy Trance" YouTube Numerology Mystery: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni,_vidi,_vici

'Doug' Episode 39 Recap (Veni Vidi Vici Magic): https://dougfunniesjournal.tumblr.com/post/12726579489/episode-39-part-2-dougs-magic-act

Phrygian Cap Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phrygian_cap

Armistice Day Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armistice_Day

Mayflower Compact Wiki Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayflower_Compact

Mayflower Compact Expanded Info: https://www.plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/homework-help/mayflower-and-mayflower-compact

Dark Journalist & Joseph Farrell 11/10/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeJNxbI-kkw

666 Washington Monument Connections: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html

Non Scalable Fence Around Ellipse Park (to protect the ritual): https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/02/white-house-non-scaleable-fence-election

234 Affidavits For Michigan Votes: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mcenany-announces-234-pages-of-affidavits-alleging-election-irregularities-in-michigan_3574334.html

Four Seasons Landscaping Media "Snafu": https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/10/four-seasons-total-landscaping-rudy-giuliani

666 5th Ave Building Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/666_Fifth_Avenue

Top of the Sixes Club Mention in Article: https://jetsettimes.com/countries/usa-countries/new-york/nyc-mini-guides/movie-locations-guide-8-nyc-highlights-from-wolf-of-wall-street/

Donald Trump "666" Hand Gestures: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/04/robert-de-niro-donald-trump-wild-hand-gestures

Donald Trump 7's Numerology: https://www.stevemoxham.com/articles/trump-israel-seven.htm

New Jerusalem Dimensions: http://tourofheaven.com/eternal/new-jerusalem/size.aspx

4 Corners Misplaced: https://www.ngs.noaa.gov/INFO/fourcorners.shtml

Hopi Place of Emergence: https://www.natureevolutionaries.com/teleseminars-1/2018/8/19/phyllis-hogan-rivers-of-life

Grand Canyon Map Area: https://www.mygrandcanyonpark.com/things-to-do/four-corners-and-beyond

Lake of the Ozarks Map Area: https://psdhook.blogspot.com/2018/10/map-of-mo-missouri-cities-pictures-to.html

Mason-Dixon Line Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mason%E2%80%93Dixon_line

Pennsylvania Keystone State Article: https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol-official-item/pennsylvania/state-nickname/keystone-state

Sea"Hawks" Lose to Buffalo Bills (Nikola Tesla Paradigm WINS): https://www.espn.com/nfl/game/_/gameId/401220120

Steve Jobs "Wizardry": https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html

Telluric Currents: https://borderlandsciences.org/journal/vol/53/n01/Vassilatos_on_Ground_Radio.html

'Dark Winter' Exercise: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/

Destiny Wiki: https://destiny.fandom.com/wiki/Destiny_Wiki

Destiny "204" & "239" Trailer (Darkness and Light Riddle): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cthLUnEqT5k

Free To Find Truth Blog Kobe Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2016/04/41-kobes-final-game-big-tribute-at-41.html

Free To Find Truth Blog 239 TRUMP Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/09/26-52-101-147-239-donald-trump-vs-nfl.html

Free To Find Truth Blog MATRIX and 9/11 + 77 Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/08/13-31-77-85-128-matrixs-september-11.html
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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