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New Jerusalem and Earth's Hidden DESTINY | Templar Earth Guardians and the Ancient COSMIC Rituals
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29 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 11/12/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
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Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
V75 Privy Coins: https://www.coinnews.net/2020/11/05/2020-w-american-eagle-coins-carry-v75-privy-mark-for-end-of-wwii/
Veni Vidi Vidi Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni,_vidi,_vici
Vini Vici "Psy Trance" YouTube Numerology Mystery: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni,_vidi,_vici
'Doug' Episode 39 Recap (Veni Vidi Vici Magic): https://dougfunniesjournal.tumblr.com/post/12726579489/episode-39-part-2-dougs-magic-act
Phrygian Cap Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phrygian_cap
Armistice Day Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armistice_Day
Mayflower Compact Wiki Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayflower_Compact
Mayflower Compact Expanded Info: https://www.plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/homework-help/mayflower-and-mayflower-compact
Dark Journalist & Joseph Farrell 11/10/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeJNxbI-kkw
666 Washington Monument Connections: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
Non Scalable Fence Around Ellipse Park (to protect the ritual): https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/02/white-house-non-scaleable-fence-election
234 Affidavits For Michigan Votes: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mcenany-announces-234-pages-of-affidavits-alleging-election-irregularities-in-michigan_3574334.html
Four Seasons Landscaping Media "Snafu": https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/10/four-seasons-total-landscaping-rudy-giuliani
666 5th Ave Building Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/666_Fifth_Avenue
Top of the Sixes Club Mention in Article: https://jetsettimes.com/countries/usa-countries/new-york/nyc-mini-guides/movie-locations-guide-8-nyc-highlights-from-wolf-of-wall-street/
Donald Trump "666" Hand Gestures: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/04/robert-de-niro-donald-trump-wild-hand-gestures
Donald Trump 7's Numerology: https://www.stevemoxham.com/articles/trump-israel-seven.htm
New Jerusalem Dimensions: http://tourofheaven.com/eternal/new-jerusalem/size.aspx
4 Corners Misplaced: https://www.ngs.noaa.gov/INFO/fourcorners.shtml
Hopi Place of Emergence: https://www.natureevolutionaries.com/teleseminars-1/2018/8/19/phyllis-hogan-rivers-of-life
Grand Canyon Map Area: https://www.mygrandcanyonpark.com/things-to-do/four-corners-and-beyond
Lake of the Ozarks Map Area: https://psdhook.blogspot.com/2018/10/map-of-mo-missouri-cities-pictures-to.html
Mason-Dixon Line Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mason%E2%80%93Dixon_line
Pennsylvania Keystone State Article: https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol-official-item/pennsylvania/state-nickname/keystone-state
Sea"Hawks" Lose to Buffalo Bills (Nikola Tesla Paradigm WINS): https://www.espn.com/nfl/game/_/gameId/401220120
Steve Jobs "Wizardry": https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Telluric Currents: https://borderlandsciences.org/journal/vol/53/n01/Vassilatos_on_Ground_Radio.html
'Dark Winter' Exercise: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Destiny Wiki: https://destiny.fandom.com/wiki/Destiny_Wiki
Destiny "204" & "239" Trailer (Darkness and Light Riddle): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cthLUnEqT5k
Free To Find Truth Blog Kobe Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2016/04/41-kobes-final-game-big-tribute-at-41.html
Free To Find Truth Blog 239 TRUMP Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/09/26-52-101-147-239-donald-trump-vs-nfl.html
Free To Find Truth Blog MATRIX and 9/11 + 77 Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/08/13-31-77-85-128-matrixs-september-11.html
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 11/12/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
V75 Privy Coins: https://www.coinnews.net/2020/11/05/2020-w-american-eagle-coins-carry-v75-privy-mark-for-end-of-wwii/
Veni Vidi Vidi Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni,_vidi,_vici
Vini Vici "Psy Trance" YouTube Numerology Mystery: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veni,_vidi,_vici
'Doug' Episode 39 Recap (Veni Vidi Vici Magic): https://dougfunniesjournal.tumblr.com/post/12726579489/episode-39-part-2-dougs-magic-act
Phrygian Cap Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phrygian_cap
Armistice Day Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armistice_Day
Mayflower Compact Wiki Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayflower_Compact
Mayflower Compact Expanded Info: https://www.plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/homework-help/mayflower-and-mayflower-compact
Dark Journalist & Joseph Farrell 11/10/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeJNxbI-kkw
666 Washington Monument Connections: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
Non Scalable Fence Around Ellipse Park (to protect the ritual): https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/02/white-house-non-scaleable-fence-election
234 Affidavits For Michigan Votes: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mcenany-announces-234-pages-of-affidavits-alleging-election-irregularities-in-michigan_3574334.html
Four Seasons Landscaping Media "Snafu": https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/10/four-seasons-total-landscaping-rudy-giuliani
666 5th Ave Building Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/666_Fifth_Avenue
Top of the Sixes Club Mention in Article: https://jetsettimes.com/countries/usa-countries/new-york/nyc-mini-guides/movie-locations-guide-8-nyc-highlights-from-wolf-of-wall-street/
Donald Trump "666" Hand Gestures: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/04/robert-de-niro-donald-trump-wild-hand-gestures
Donald Trump 7's Numerology: https://www.stevemoxham.com/articles/trump-israel-seven.htm
New Jerusalem Dimensions: http://tourofheaven.com/eternal/new-jerusalem/size.aspx
4 Corners Misplaced: https://www.ngs.noaa.gov/INFO/fourcorners.shtml
Hopi Place of Emergence: https://www.natureevolutionaries.com/teleseminars-1/2018/8/19/phyllis-hogan-rivers-of-life
Grand Canyon Map Area: https://www.mygrandcanyonpark.com/things-to-do/four-corners-and-beyond
Lake of the Ozarks Map Area: https://psdhook.blogspot.com/2018/10/map-of-mo-missouri-cities-pictures-to.html
Mason-Dixon Line Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mason%E2%80%93Dixon_line
Pennsylvania Keystone State Article: https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol-official-item/pennsylvania/state-nickname/keystone-state
Sea"Hawks" Lose to Buffalo Bills (Nikola Tesla Paradigm WINS): https://www.espn.com/nfl/game/_/gameId/401220120
Steve Jobs "Wizardry": https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Telluric Currents: https://borderlandsciences.org/journal/vol/53/n01/Vassilatos_on_Ground_Radio.html
'Dark Winter' Exercise: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Destiny Wiki: https://destiny.fandom.com/wiki/Destiny_Wiki
Destiny "204" & "239" Trailer (Darkness and Light Riddle): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cthLUnEqT5k
Free To Find Truth Blog Kobe Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2016/04/41-kobes-final-game-big-tribute-at-41.html
Free To Find Truth Blog 239 TRUMP Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/09/26-52-101-147-239-donald-trump-vs-nfl.html
Free To Find Truth Blog MATRIX and 9/11 + 77 Ritual: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/08/13-31-77-85-128-matrixs-september-11.html
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