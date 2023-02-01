Quo Vadis





January 31, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for January 25, 2023.





Here I am, my children, I cannot leave you alone otherwise you would fall into the temptation to leave prayer.





I am close to you both in solitude and when you are in company and do not think about loneliness, always be consistent, remember at all times that without Us, you would not go a long way.





My Son Jesus, every day he receives more blasphemies than prayers and I no longer know what to do to help you.





The majority of my children no longer have faith, they only think about the things of the earth not thinking that heaven, for them, is closer than they think.





Sons, but is it possible that it is so difficult for you to think about the afterlife?





Yet you see how many people close their eyes every day so they don't open them again?





Ask yourself a few questions, where will your loved ones go without leaving you anything they are going to do?





Sons, convert I tell you before it's too late.





The times you are living in will be the last for many of you and you will never be able to go back.





With each passing day you approach the end times, so I repeat to you, convert and believe in the Word of God, love each other and often confess your faults in confessions.





My priestly children are in great need of your prayers, offer your little prayers to the Father, and He will come to meet his consecrated loved ones.





Be strong and do not let yourself be caught up in the fear of death, which will be your real life.





Mary your only mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FpzTm0H1lY



