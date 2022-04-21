【G-Times News】Miles Guo: The Financial Data of Alibaba are Fabricated by the China Ministry of Finance

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On April 16th in a live broadcast, Miles Guo revealed that according to the documents he recently obtained including Jack Ma’s interrogation record, the financial data of Alibaba were all fabricated by the China Ministry of Finance. He said he passed them on to some country’s government and they were all shocked.